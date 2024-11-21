News & Insights

Codrus Minerals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors and a new 10% placement capacity. This positive outcome reflects shareholder confidence in the company’s direction and governance. Such developments could influence investor interest and market perception of Codrus Minerals’ future prospects.

