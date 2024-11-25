Codrus Minerals Ltd Updates Constitution and Share Rights

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has revised its constitution as part of a special resolution by its members, which includes updates on share capital rights and electronic transfers. The changes are aimed at aligning with current corporate governance standards and enhancing shareholder value. Investors may find these modifications relevant for assessing the company’s future performance and stock potential.

