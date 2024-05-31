News & Insights

Codrus Minerals Expands Share Quotation

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 10,045,982 new ordinary shares on the ASX under the code CDR, with the issue date set for May 31, 2024. This move signifies a potential growth phase for the company as it expands its presence in the financial markets. The announcement is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

