Codiak Announces Platform-validating Clinical Data From Phase 1 Trials Of ExoSTING And ExoIL-12

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), on Thursday, announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTINGTM and exoIL-12 and plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials.

In an open-label Phase 1 trial, exoIL-12 demonstrated a differentiating favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12 and no treatment-related adverse events, which has not previously been reported by others with recombinant IL-12.

The company further noted that two patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) who have been treated each received multiple injections of exoIL-12 and experienced tumor regressions in both injected and non-injected lesions, including a partial response in one patient.

In the open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating exoSTING as a single agent in patients with late-stage refractory solid tumors, data across all five dose cohorts showed repeat doses of exoSTING were well-tolerated, demonstrated tumor retention with no systemic exposure of the STING agonist, and in a subset of patients, tumor shrinkage was observed in injected and uninjected lesions.

