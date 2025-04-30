Codexis, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Codexis will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Codexis, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Participants can access the webcast on the Codexis Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available for 48 hours. Codexis specializes in enzymatic solutions for therapeutics manufacturing, utilizing its CodeEvolver® technology to enhance enzyme performance and tackle challenges in small molecule pharmaceuticals and nucleic acid synthesis. The company is also advancing its ECO Synthesis™ platform for RNAi therapeutics manufacturing, aiming for improved efficiency and yield. For further details, interested parties can visit Codexis' website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

Codexis will report its first quarter financial results on May 14, 2025, providing transparency and accountability to shareholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast will allow for direct communication with management, fostering investor engagement and trust.

Codexis is advancing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform aimed at RNAi therapeutics, signaling innovation and commitment to expanding its product offerings.

The announcement highlights Codexis' focus on increased efficiency and sustainability in pharmaceutical manufacturing, which may attract environmentally conscious investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Codexis report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Codexis will report its financial results for Q1 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

What time is the Codexis conference call?

The Codexis conference call is scheduled for 4:30 pm Eastern Time on May 14, 2025.

How can I access the Codexis live webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Codexis Investor Relations website.

What is the duration for the webcast archive available?

The archived live webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

How can I reach Codexis for investor inquiries?

Investor inquiries can be directed to Carrie McKim at ir@codexis.com or via phone at 336-608-9706.

$CDXS Insider Trading Activity

$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 20 purchases buying 857,930 shares for an estimated $2,354,445 and 0 sales.

$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.





Participants may access the live webcast on the



Codexis Investor Relations website



, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international). A telephone replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.







About Codexis







Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver



®



technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit



https://www.codexis.com



.







For More Information







Investor Contact





Carrie McKim





(336) 608-9706









ir@codexis.com







