Codere Online Rises to 77th in Spain's Most Valuable Brands Rankings

Codere Online improved its brand ranking in Spain, now 77th, maintaining its status as the only gaming brand on the list.

Codere Online, a prominent online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, has announced that its brand improved its ranking from 85th to 77th in a list of Spain's most valuable brands, according to Brand Finance. This marks the company's continued leadership as the only gaming brand in the Top 100, a status it has maintained since 2010, alongside well-known brands like Zara and Movistar. In the past year, Codere Online has expanded its presence in Spain and Mexico and enhanced brand visibility through partnerships with football clubs Real Madrid and C.F. Monterrey. The company reported over 87 million euros in net gaming revenue in Spain in the year leading up to March 2025, with more than 50,000 active monthly players. Codere Online, launched in 2014 as part of the Codere Group, also benefits from the group's physical gaming operations in various Latin American countries.

Codere Online has improved its ranking as the 77th most valuable brand in Spain, reflecting increased brand value and recognition.

It remains the only gaming brand on the prestigious list, reinforcing its leadership position in the online gaming sector.

The company has consistently been featured in the Top 100 list since 2010, showcasing long-term brand strength alongside major Spanish companies.

Codere Online reported over 87 million euros in net gaming revenue in Spain with a significant user base, indicating robust business performance in its core market.

Despite an improvement in brand ranking, the increase from 85th to 77th may indicate that brand value growth is slowing or not keeping pace with competitors.

Generating over 87 million euros in net gaming revenue could imply challenges in sustaining growth if competitor revenues are significantly higher.

The press release mentions a reliance on partnerships with football teams for brand awareness, which could suggest potential vulnerability if these partnerships are not continued or effective.

What recent accomplishment did Codere achieve in brand value?

Codere improved its position to 77th in Spain’s most valuable brands ranking, up from 85th in 2024.

How long has Codere been listed among Spain's top brands?

Codere has consistently been on the Top 100 list since 2010, marking over 15 years of recognition.

Which markets does Codere Online operate in?

Codere Online operates in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

How much net gaming revenue did Codere generate in Spain?

In the year ending March 31, 2025, Codere generated over 87 million euros in net gaming revenue in Spain.

What partnerships has Codere leveraged for brand awareness?

Codere has partnered with football clubs like Real Madrid and C.F. Monterrey to boost its brand visibility.

Full Release





Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2025 –



(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the “Company”), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced that the Codere brand



1



has improved its position to 77



th



, up from 85



th



in 2024, in a ranking of Spain’s most valuable brands, according to Brand Finance.





Codere remains the only gaming brand on the list, marking its leadership in the sector, and maintains its record of consistently being named on the Top 100 list since 2010, putting it alongside household names such as Zara, Vueling and Movistar as titans in Spanish business.





The last year has seen Codere Online continue to expand in its core markets of Spain and Mexico, as well as leverage partnerships with footballing giants Real Madrid and C.F. Monterrey to further boost its brand awareness, including activations around the FIFA Club World Cup.







Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer



of Codere Online, said: “Our marketing and sponsorship efforts over the last 12 months have been reflected in the consolidation of our status as a market leading brand in Spain. We’re proud of the experiences we offer our customers, that truly allow them to connect with the Codere brand.”





Codere Online started operations in Spain in 2014. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, the Company generated more than 87 million euros of net gaming revenue in Spain, with more than 50,000 average monthly active players in the country.







About Codere Online







Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.







About Codere Group







Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).







Contacts:









Investors and Media







Guillermo Lancha





Director, Investor Relations and Communications







Guillermo.Lancha@codere.com







(+34) 628 928 152





1 Pursuant to the terms of a relationship and license agreement, Codere Group granted Codere Online a license to use certain “Codere” trademarks.



