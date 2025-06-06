Codere Online Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Codere Online has regained Nasdaq compliance, allowing continued trading without delisting following its recent annual report filing.

Quiver AI Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), allowing its securities to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market without the threat of delisting. This confirmation from Nasdaq came after the company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024. As a result, a hearing regarding a prior delisting determination has been canceled. Codere Online, part of the Codere Group since its launch in 2014, operates in various markets including Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina, offering online sports betting and casino services.

Potential Positives

Codere Online has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), ensuring the continuation of its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The cancellation of the delisting hearing signifies improved operational stability and compliance by the company.

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F indicates the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency with investors.

Potential Negatives

Despite regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, the need to address a potential delisting process raises concerns about the company's past performance and overall financial health.

The announcement of the need for compliance suggests prior irregularities that may impact investor confidence moving forward.

The forward-looking statements caution about potential risks and uncertainties, indicating that there may be challenges ahead that could affect the company's performance.

FAQ

What recent compliance status has Codere Online achieved?

Codere Online has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

When did Codere Online file its annual report?

The company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for 2024 on June 2, 2025.

Which markets does Codere Online operate in?

Codere Online operates in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

What does Codere Online offer its customers?

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino services.

What was the outcome of the Nasdaq hearing for Codere Online?

The Nasdaq hearing regarding delisting has been cancelled following the compliance confirmation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CDRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CDRO stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, June 6, 2025



(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW) (the “Company” or “Codere Online”), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced that it has received formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that the Company is therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirements. As a result, the Company’s securities will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are no longer subject to a delisting process.





This confirmation follows Codere Online's filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 2, 2025. As part of its formal communication, Nasdaq also notified the Company that the hearing requested on May 22



nd



to review the delisting determination has been cancelled.



















About Codere Online







Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this document and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s or its management team’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Codere Online’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Codere Online or other matters attributable to Codere Online or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.







Contacts:









Investors and Media







Guillermo Lancha





Director, Investor Relations and Communications









Guillermo.Lancha@codereonline.com









(+34) 628.928.152



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.