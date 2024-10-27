News & Insights

Codeifai’s ConnectQR Nears 1000 Subscriber Milestone

October 27, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

YPB Group Ltd. (AU:CDE) has released an update.

Codeifai Limited’s ConnectQR is on the verge of reaching 1,000 subscribers, fueled by a strong 60% monthly growth and a significant contribution from its recent Canva integration. The platform’s expansion is further bolstered by new integrations with Meta Ads, Google Ads, and other digital tools, alongside the launch of a form builder feature that enhances data collection capabilities. These developments position ConnectQR for continued subscriber growth and improved marketing optimization for businesses.

