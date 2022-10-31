Codecademy: Everything You Need To Know Before Enrolling

Online coding courses like those offered by Codecademy can help you learn to code or brush up on your coding skills. Since Codecademy offers several types of courses, you may have difficulty choosing which ones to take. On this page, we’ll review Codecademy’s offerings to help you make an informed decision.

What Is Codecademy?

Codecademy is an online platform that teaches programming skills to students of all levels. Through thousands of online courses, Codecademy offers a wealth of content covering 12 programming languages and two markup languages (HTML and CSS). Students can choose from a free membership and a paid “Pro” membership. All courses are self-paced and not proctored.

How Much Does Codecademy Cost?

Codecademy offers two service levels: free and paid. The basic membership is free and features a variety of courses that students can take without any financial obligation. To get the full Codecademy experience, students can upgrade to a Pro membership, which costs $39.99 per month when paid monthly or around $19.99 per month when paid annually.

The company offers a 35% discount to college students. Promo codes are available for first-time signups. The Pro membership option allows students to take as many Codecademy courses as they would like.

Popular Codecademy Online Courses

Below we provide an overview of some of Codecademy’s most popular online courses. All of the courses listed may be completed entirely online with no in-person requirements.

Learn HTML

Time to Completion: 9 hours

Course Format: Self-paced

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Entry-level programmer

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: As the most popular and widely used markup language, HTML is the foundation of just about any website. In this beginner-level course, students learn HTML basics, including tags and tables, forms and elements.

Learn Java

Time to Completion: 25 hours

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Java programmer

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: Learn Java teaches students how to program with Java, one of the most popular programming languages. Java is the language used by the Android operating system.This course comprises 11 lessons and seven projects for students to complete using the Java programming language.

Learn JavaScript

Time to Completion: 20 hours

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Web developer, software developer

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: Students looking to get into web development may benefit from Codecademy’s Learn JavaScript course. JavaScript is a popular coding language based on object-oriented programming concepts. In this course, students complete 14 lessons using skills that build on one another.

Learn Python 3

Time to Completion: 25 hours

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Web developer, software developer

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: Learners must sign up for a Pro membership to take Codecademy’s Learn Python 3 course. Students learn about the popular Python programming language, which is often used for software development and data science applications.

Popular Codecademy Online Career Paths

Codecademy’s career paths offer intensive, in-depth learning opportunities for students pursuing specific careers in tech.

Front-End Engineer

Time to Completion: 350 hours

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Front-end engineer, web architect

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: Front-end engineers aim to design websites that are fast, efficient and attractive. Students in the front-end engineer course from Codecademy learn skills that enable them to create these types of sites. In this course, students learn the fundamentals of design and gain experience with languages like CSS, HTML, JavaScript, React and Redux.

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Time to Completion: 6 months

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Full-stack software engineer

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: A full-stack engineer works on both the front and back ends of websites. These professionals’ work on interfaces with customers and run the site behind the scenes. Codecademy’s full-stack software engineering course is the longest career path offered by Codecademy. Languages learned in this course include Express.JS, Node.JS, React and SQL.

Data Scientist

Time to Completion: 35 weeks

Course Format: Self-paced

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for: Data scientist

Overview of What to Expect in this Course: The field of data science has gained popularity in recent years, making Codecademy’s data scientist career path one of the provider’s most popular. In this 85-lesson course, students learn how to analyze data and draw up reports about their findings. The data science skill path includes machine learning specialist, analytics specialist and natural language processing specialist.

Frequently Asked Questions About Codecademy

Is Codecademy completely free?

No, Codecademy is not a completely free online learning platform. Some of Codecademy’s offerings are free, but in-depth courses (including Codecademy’s career paths) require students to purchase a Pro plan. Students can expect to pay around $40 a month for a Pro subscription.

Can Codecademy get you a job?

Codecademy’s career paths and courses can help you learn how to become a better programmer, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll easily find a job after completing a course. To be a competitive candidate, it’s important to build a well-rounded portfolio including education, work experience and certifications.

Can you actually learn to code with Codecademy?

Yes, it’s possible to learn programming skills through Codecademy, especially if you take several courses or complete an in-depth program. Most Codecademy courses focus on the basics, which is beneficial if you’re figuring out which career path and programming languages you’d like to focus on.

