Codan Limited Issues 15,452 Unquoted Securities

November 15, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

Codan Limited has announced the issuance of 15,452 unquoted equity securities, specifically NED Rights, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial activities, potentially influencing its stock value and market position. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects Codan’s ongoing capital management efforts.

