Codan Limited Boosts Director’s Performance Rights

Codan Limited announced a significant increase in performance rights for its director, Alfonzo Ianniello, with 134,385 new rights issued. This brings his total performance rights to 274,908 under the Codan Share Rights Plan. The issuance was made with no cash consideration, reflecting confidence in the director’s future contributions.

