News & Insights

Stocks

Codan Limited Boosts Director’s Performance Rights

November 08, 2024 — 12:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

Codan Limited announced a significant increase in performance rights for its director, Alfonzo Ianniello, with 134,385 new rights issued. This brings his total performance rights to 274,908 under the Codan Share Rights Plan. The issuance was made with no cash consideration, reflecting confidence in the director’s future contributions.

For further insights into AU:CDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CODAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.