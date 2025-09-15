Coda Octopus Q3 Net Income Slightly Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Coda Octopus (CODA) reported third quarter net income after taxes of $1.28 million compared to $1.27 million, a year ago, an increase of 0.7%. Earnings per share was $0.11, flat with prior year. Pre-tax income was approximately $1.5 million compared to $1.6 million, a decrease of 5.4%.

Total revenue was approximately $7.1 million compared to $5.5 million, prior year, an increase of 29.0%. Revenues from core business were $4.0 million compared to $3.0 million, a 30.7% increase.

The company noted that its income statement comparisons to the corresponding period last year do not include the Acoustics Sensors and Materials segment.

Shares of Coda Octopus are up 5% in pre-market trade on Monday.

