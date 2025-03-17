Coda Octopus Group, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance for Fiscal Q1 2025 with Increased Revenue and New Defense Contracts

Coda Octopus Group reports increased financial performance for FQ2025, driven by new technology and market opportunities despite global uncertainties.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, reporting increased revenue, operating income, net income, and earnings per share despite a challenging global policy environment. The company achieved approximately $5.2 million in revenue, a 16.8% increase from the previous year, aided by new business contributions. Key highlights include the first order for 16 untethered DAVD systems, valued at about $800,000, which are set to serve the U.S. Navy and a foreign Navy. Management expressed optimism about the long-term growth of the company, particularly in defense spending, despite short-term challenges from U.S. policy shifts affecting energy and defense sectors. Coda continues to focus on innovation and market opportunities, believing the DAVD system represents a significant market potential within the diving technology space.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 16.8% to approximately $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income after taxes rose by 44.9%, from $0.63 million in FQ2024 to $0.91 million in FQ2025.

The company secured its first order for 16 DUS systems valued at approximately $800,000, indicating strong demand for its new technology.

Significant progress reported in the DUS Hardening Program, with successful trials conducted with a Foreign Navy, enhancing prospects for future contracts.

Potential Negatives

Revenues from the Products segment decreased by 35.8%, which could indicate underlying issues in product demand or market competitiveness.

Gross margin decreased from 69.2% to 65.8%, suggesting potential cost pressures or unfavorable changes in revenue mix that could impact profitability.

Despite reporting growth, the company acknowledges facing significant headwinds internationally due to uncertainties in the global policy environment, which may hinder future performance and affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What were CODA's financial highlights for FQ2025?

CODA reported a revenue increase of 16.8% to approximately $5.2 million, with significant growth in net income and earnings per share.

What is the DAVD untethered system (DUS)?

The DUS is a cutting-edge diving technology being evaluated by the US Navy and a foreign navy for enhanced underwater operations.

How did CODA perform in research and development in FQ2025?

R&D expenditures rose by 11.8% to approximately $0.54 million, reflecting CODA's commitment to innovation and growth.

What is the significance of the order for DUS systems?

CODA received an $800,000 order for 16 DUS systems, marking a pivotal milestone in their acceptance within naval operations.

What are some challenges CODA faces in the market?

CODA faces headwinds from global policy uncertainty, particularly due to changes in U.S. trade relations and defense spending.

Full Release





ORLANDO, FL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Coda Octopus Group, Inc.





(“CODA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CODA) aglobal marketleader in real-time 4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology for real-time subsea intelligence and cutting-edge diving technology, today reported its unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2025 (FQ2025).





Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “I am pleased with our overall financial performance in FQ2025 as we increased revenue, operating income, net income and earnings per share.





Furthermore, despite the uncertain global policy environment, we continue to invest in our growth strategy. The DAVD untethered system (“DUS”) presents the largest market opportunity for the technology and as we have stated previously, it is being evaluated for adoption by both the US Navy and a leading Foreign Navy, under the DUS Hardening Program. We have made exceptional progress under the hardening program, delivering the next generation of head up augmented display unit (HUD) which is a much smaller form factor and higher resolution display unit. In the FQ2025, we reached another pivotal milestone under this Program and have received our first order for approximately $800,000 for 16 DUS systems. These systems, once delivered, will be integrated into the MK16 Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) system for SPECWAR and EOD applications, as well as for the pre-adoption of the DUS systems within the untethered diving naval community.





Our Navy customers continue to emphasize the critical nature of this technology for future naval capabilities, and we believe this Program will continue full steam ahead despite the uncertain policy environment. In the FQ2025, we also started to work directly with the divers of the Foreign Navy who is participating in this Program. Their divers were able to perform a full 5-day trial which we believe was a resounding success and again a pivotal milestone for the adoption program.





We continue to believe that the DUS System represents the largest addressable market for DAVD technology. For example, 75% of the U.S. Navy’s 4,000 active divers, use Full-Face Mask Untethered systems, which aligns with the DUS solution. Similarly, the majority of Public Safety and Law Enforcement divers in the U.S.—an estimated 10,000 divers—use the same Full-Face mask dive systems.







The numbers shown below have been rounded to one decimal point, unless two decimal points are required for clarity. The full FQ2025 financials can be found in CODA’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025.









Total revenue was approximately $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million in FQ2024, representing an increase of 16.8%.



Revenues from the Products segment were $2.3 million compared to $3.5 million in FQ2024, a 35.8% decrease.



Revenues from the Services segment were $1.6 million compared to $0.9 million in FQ2024, an increase of 76.6%.



Revenues from the Acoustic Sensors and Material segment were $1.3 million in FQ2025 (with no comparison to prior year as this business unit was acquired on October 29, 2024).



Gross profit was $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million in FQ2024. Gross margin was 65.8% compared to 69.2% in FQ2024. This is largely attributable to changes in the mix of sales between segments.



Operating income was $0.7 million in FQ2025 compared to $0.6 million in FQ2024, an improvement of 19.2%. Operating margin was 12.7% compared to 12.4% in FQ2024, driven by the increase in revenues previously mentioned.



Net income before taxes was approximately $0.93 million in FQ2025 compared to $0.78 million in FQ2024, representing an increase of 19.4%. Net income after taxes was $0.91 million in FQ2025 compared to $0.63 million in FQ2024, an increase of 44.9%.



Diluted earnings per share in FQ2025 was $0.08 compared to $0.06 in FQ2024.



Net income before tax as a percentage of revenues for FQ2025 was approximately 17.9% compared to 17.6% in FQ2024. Research and Development expenditures for FQ2025 were approximately $0.54 million, an increase of 11.8%, compared to approximately $0.49 million in FQ2024. SG&A in FQ2025 was approximately $2.2 million, an increase of 8.7% over $2.0 million in FQ2024.















Our cash balance at the end of FQ2025 of $22.54 million represents an increase of $0.06 million over FQ2024, when this figure was $22.48 million.





Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Despite the uncertain global policy environment, I am pleased with our overall financial performance in our FQ2025 and also the diversification of our revenue structure. The increase in revenue is due to the addition of our new business unit, Precision Acoustics Limited, which contributed 25.2% of our consolidated revenue in the FQ2025. Our core business, the Marine Technology Business, sells its products and solutions worldwide and in the FQ2025, as we had anticipated and referenced in our lastearnings call we were confronted with significant headwinds internationally. We believe this is due to uncertainties relating to the global policy environment as the new U.S. Administration moves to re-balance its trade relations through tariffs and re-think its major policies such as energy transition, and more broadly, foreign policy and Defense spending. As part of this, the new U.S Administration has suspended offshore renewable permits and many leading U.S developers such as Shell, Orsted, Total Energy and BP have either reduced or halted their U.S offshore renewables programs. We believe that these factors have resulted in weak demand for our solutions, resulting in a decrease in the revenues generated by the Marine Technology Business.





Notwithstanding the change in the U.S Policy on renewables, we believe that its new policy on prioritizing domestic energy production of Oil & Gas (O&G) favors our products and solutions. We further believe that the transition to O&G will in the foreseeable future offset any reduction of revenue from US offshore renewables which we may experience. Furthermore, a key part of our strategy as a Group relies on Defense spending. Although the policy of the new U.S Administration is to reduce Defense spending by 8% over a number of years, its foreign policy on Defense has also seen Europe, including the United Kingdom, committing to significantly increase spending on Defense on an expedited basis, with Germany expecting to spend about €400 billion ($428 billion) on defense over the coming years in addition to creating a special fund of €500 billon ($535 billion) for infrastructure spending over the next 10 years. The Leaders of the European Union member states have also agreed to allow the member states to exceed the debt ceilings to allow the countries to borrow for defense investments. We therefore believe that despite the short-term disruption caused by uncertainty around critical policies relating to Trade, Defense Spending and Foreign Policy, we believe that these changes will benefit our Business in the medium to long term.





The Company’s full financial results, including its results for the FQ2025, are available at





www.nasdaq.com/symbol/coda/sec-filings





.







Conference Call







CODA will host a conference call today, March 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025.





CODA management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Monday, March 17, 2025





Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (7:00 AM Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in numbers: 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879





International number: 1-201-389-0879





Conference ID: 13751915





The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay



here





.







Persons interested in attending are required to call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please press *0.





A replay of the call will be available after approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET.





Telephone replay numbers: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Access ID: 13751915







About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.







The Company, founded in 1994, is an established supplier to the underwater/subsea market. It supplies a range of hardware and software solutions to this market which includes key proprietary real time 4D/5D/6D imaging sonars, marketed under the name Echoscope



®



and Echoscope PIPE



®



addressing the underwater imaging sensor market along with new generation diving technology, Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) system. The Company’s Echoscope PIPE



®



sonar generates real-time 3D/4D/5D images of moving objects underwater including in zero visibility water conditions. Echoscope technology is used globally for numerous applications in both the commercial offshore market and defense underwater markets. Applications for the Echoscope



®



technology include complex mapping underwater, subsea intervention, subsea asset placements, salvage and recovery, search and rescue, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, mining applications, robotics (3D Perception and Depth), breakwater construction and monitoring, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security.





The recently launched new generation of diving technology, DAVD, has the potential to change the way global diving operations are performed (both in the Defense and Commercial space) because it is a fully integrated singular system for topside control and fully connected diver HUD system, allowing both the topside and diver to share a range of critical information and visualize the same underwater scene. Furthermore, the DAVD integrates the Company’s sonar technology, which allows dive operations to be performed in zero visibility conditions, a common problem that besets these operations.





The Company recently acquired Precision Acoustics Limited, an acoustics sensor and materials business. This Company is a recognized leader in the ultrasound and acoustic measurement field. Specializing in acoustic hydrophone design and innovative acoustic materials, they provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions, with a primary focus on medical imaging and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). NDT is used to validate the viability of structures such as aircraft, ship hulls, wellheads and other subsea structures. Their expertise extends to working closely with national and global standard-setting bodies (such as the National Physical Laboratory of the UK), contributing to the establishment of the primary measurement standards in the industry.





The Company also includes two discrete Defense engineering businesses Coda Octopus Martech Ltd (UK based) and Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. (U.S. based) whose primary business model is to supply sub-assemblies into broader mission critical programs in the capacity of sub-contractors to the Prime Defense Contractors. Their scope of supply under these programs typically includes concept, design, prototype, manufacturing, and post-sale support. This gives them the opportunity to have repeat orders for these sub-assemblies through the life of these programs.





For further information, please visit





http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com





or contact us at





coda@codaoctopusgroup.com







.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Coda Octopus Group, Inc. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “assume” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, restrictions on our business operations due to the Pandemic, customer demand for our products and market prices; the outcome of our ongoing research and development efforts relating to our products including our patented real time 3D solutions; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and other examples of forward looking statement set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025, and the subsequently filed 10-Qs and 8-Ks. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by law.







Contact:







Geoff Turner





Coda Octopus Group, Inc.





1- 407-768- 0988









coda.ir@codaoctopusgroup.com











CODA OCTOPUS GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024

























2025

























2024











































































ASSETS





















































































































CURRENT ASSETS

































































































Cash and Cash Equivalents









$





22,541,963













$





22,479,072













Accounts Receivable, net













3,359,711

















3,493,463













Inventory













13,433,561

















13,975,529













Unbilled Receivables













2,259,419

















1,657,827













Prepaid Expenses













723,802

















537,289













Other Current Assets













400,855

















838,835





















































Total Current Assets













42,719,311

















42,982,015





















































FIXED ASSETS









































Property and Equipment, net













6,583,158

















6,822,990













Right of Use Assets













388,060

















413,171

































































6,971,218

















7,236,161





















































OTHER ASSETS









































Goodwill













3,639,334

















3,639,334













Intangible Assets, net













3,567,435

















3,687,034





















































Total Other Assets













7,206,769

















7,326,368





















































Total Assets









$





56,897,298













$





57,544,544



























CODA OCTOPUS GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)









January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024

























2025

























2024











































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















































































































CURRENT LIABILITIES

































































































Accounts Payable









$





1,072,668













$





1,034,488













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













32,505

















32,298













Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities













1,226,421

















1,604,596













Deferred Revenue













1,004,800

















1,225,634





















































Total Current Liabilities













3,336,394

















3,897,016





















































LONG TERM LIABILITIES









































Deferred Tax Liability, net













51,025

















82,011













Non-current operating lease liabilities













359,940

















380,873













Deferred Revenue, less current portion













36,882

















56,121





















































Total Long Term Liabilities













447,847

















519,005





















































Total Liabilities













3,784,241

















4,416,021





































































































































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















































































Common Stock, $.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 11,218,804 issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 11,195,487 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024













11,219

















11,195













Preferred Stock $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024













-

















-













Treasury Stock













(61,933





)













(61,933





)









Additional Paid-in Capital













63,196,704

















63,096,583













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss













(3,539,417





)













(2,510,831





)









Accumulated Deficit













(6,493,516





)













(7,406,491





)

















































Total Stockholders’ Equity













53,113,057

















53,128,523





















































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









$





56,897,298













$





57,544,544



























CODA OCTOPUS GROUP, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income





























Three Months Ended January 31,





























2025

























2024



















































Net Revenues









$





5,209,715













$





4,461,191













Cost of Revenues













1,781,245

















1,374,455





















































Gross Profit













3,428,470

















3,086,736





















































OPERATING EXPENSES









































Research & Development













543,126

















485,977













Selling, General & Administrative













2,223,322

















2,045,375





















































Total Operating Expenses













2,766,448

















2,531,352





















































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS













662,022

















555,384





















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









































Other Income













78,667

















35,020













Interest Income













194,171

















192,540





















































Total Other Income













272,838

















227,560





















































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE













934,860

















782,944





















































INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT









































Current Tax (Expense) Benefit













(48,874





)













34,015













Deferred Tax Benefit (Expense)













26,989

















(187,071





)

















































Total Income Tax (Expense)













(21,885





)













(153,056





)

















































NET INCOME









$





912,975













$





629,888





















































NET INCOME PER SHARE:









































Basic









$





0.08













$





0.06













Diluted









$





0.08













$





0.06





















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:









































Basic













11,213,989

















11,125,061













Diluted













11,299,737

















11,264,478





















































NET INCOME









$





912,975













$





629,888





















































Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment













(1,028,586





)













1,029,580





















































Total Other Comprehensive Income









$





(1,028,586





)









$





1,029,580





















































COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









$





(115,611





)









$





1,659,468











