Coda Octopus Group, Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.326 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.0% to $7.27 million from $5.05 million last year.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.02 Mln. vs. $0.326 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $7.27 Mln vs. $5.05 Mln last year.

