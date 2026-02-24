Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Coda Octopus Group (NasdaqCM:CODA) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.35% from the latest reported closing price of $14.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coda Octopus Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODA is 0.07%, an increase of 42.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.06% to 2,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 158K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 122K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing a decrease of 121.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 47.06% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 83K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 18.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODA by 19.62% over the last quarter.

