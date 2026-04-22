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Coco Robotics Expands Autonomous Delivery To San Jose With Uber Eats Partnership

April 22, 2026 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coco Robotics, a robot delivery platform, said on Wednesday it has launched its autonomous robot delivery service in San Jose in partnership with Uber Eats, marking its latest expansion across the U.S.

The rollout brings zero-emission, sidewalk-based robot deliveries to customers and merchants in downtown San Jose, a key tech and business hub. Users can now place orders via Uber Eats and receive deliveries through Coco's autonomous fleet.

The company said the expansion targets dense urban environments where demand for fast, reliable last-mile delivery is high. San Jose's downtown, with its concentration of restaurants and professionals, serves as the initial launch zone.

Coco noted it has already completed over 500,000 deliveries nationwide, operating in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Jersey City.

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