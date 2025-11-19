Markets
UBER

Coco Robotics And Shake Shack Partner To Bring Robot Deliveries To Chicago Via Uber Eats

November 19, 2025 — 09:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Robot delivery platform Coco Robotics Wednesday announced that it is bringing Shake Shack favorites to customers in Chicago via autonomous deliveries on Uber Eats (UBER).

The collaboration between Shake Shack, Coco, and Uber Eats aims to enhance the guest experience while growing Coco's presence across major U.S. cities.

Shake Shack is debuting Coco's autonomous robot deliveries at two Chicago locations, with plans to bring the service to additional sites citywide.

"At Shake Shack, we're always looking for new ways to meet our guests where they are, and this partnership gives us another convenient option to bring the Shack experience to them, especially during the colder months," said Steph So, Chief Growth Officer at Shake Shack. "We're excited to see how this technology can make things easier and more fun for both our guests and our team. The robots are intuitive, easy to work with, and bring a little extra joy to delivery."

"Coco has been a leader in autonomous delivery innovation for years, empowering merchants to offer customers fast, reliable, and consistent service," said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats. "We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Coco and deliver the next generation of efficient deliveries to Shake Shack customers in Chicago through Uber Eats."

