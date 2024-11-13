Cochlear Limited’s Share Buy-Back Signals Confidence

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, purchasing 2,500 shares on the previous day, adding to the 44,500 already acquired. This ongoing buy-back indicates the company’s confidence in its stock value, potentially boosting investor interest in Cochlear’s market performance.

