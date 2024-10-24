News & Insights

Cochlear Limited Reports Record Revenue and Growth

October 24, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, reported a successful year with record sales revenue and profit growth. The company emphasized its commitment to innovation and societal impact, having helped over 47,000 people gain improved hearing and generating over $8 billion in societal benefits. Cochlear aims to continue its mission of enhancing hearing health awareness and access to its solutions.

