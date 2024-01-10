Coccidia In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

A lot of things can cause dogs and puppies to get diarrhea. But if that diarrhea is watery and doesn’t respond to the usual treatments, it could be a sign of a coccidia infection, also known as coccidiosis.

While coccidia in dogs can become serious, it can be treated with medication, which may be covered by pet insurance. Here’s what you need to know about coccidia symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, as well as how to prevent your dog from getting it.

What Is Coccidia in Dogs?

Coccidia are microscopic parasites that can infect the intestinal tracts of dogs and other animals. Coccidia organisms include a number of different species, but the ones that most commonly infect dogs belong to the genus Cystoisospora.

Coccidia may also refer to the infection itself, which is sometimes called coccidiosis. A coccidia infection in dogs typically causes diarrhea, which may be mild to severe. In severe cases, the diarrhea can be life-threatening, especially in small dogs and puppies.

What Causes Coccidiosis in Dogs?

Typically, dogs get infected by swallowing soil or water that’s contaminated with the microscopic parasite, says Dr. Danielle Rutherford, V.M.D., associate veterinarian at Westside Veterinary Center in New York City.

Infected animals pass the oocysts in their poop, which other dogs may then consume and consequently get infected.

It’s also possible for dogs or puppies to get coccidia from eating small animals, like mice or insects, that have ingested coccidia oocysts.

Coccidiosis isn’t a common infection in dogs, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual. It mostly occurs in puppies between the ages of 4 to 12 weeks, or in immunocompromised adults. Puppies that spend time in facilities that keep a lot of dogs, such as puppy mills, boarding kennels or animal shelters are particularly vulnerable to infection.

Can Humans or Cats Get Coccidia from Dogs?

Coccidia organisms are species-specific. While there are species of coccidia that can infect humans or cats, the species that infects dogs won’t infect cats or humans. Unless they’re immunocompromised, adult dogs are unlikely to contract coccidia from infected puppies, thanks to their stronger immune systems.

What’s the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Coccidia?

While coccidiosis is a treatable condition, the severe diarrhea that it can cause can lead to death from dehydration and weight loss in puppies, small dogs and those who are already weak from other health conditions. But in most cases, dogs recover with treatment. “The prognosis for recovery is very good when caught before the pet is severely compromised,” Rutherford says.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Coccidia

Many dogs with coccidia don’t present any symptoms. Those that do usually have watery diarrhea, which may be mild to severe. “Those that have more severe symptoms may present dehydrated or need more support for recovery,” Rutherford says.

Other possible symptoms of coccidia in dogs include:

Vomiting

Reduced appetite

Weight loss

Dehydration

Dogs that don’t have symptoms may still pass coccidia to other dogs, so it’s a good idea to have your dog checked for coccidia if they’ve spent time in a boarding facility. Dogs and puppies adopted from animal shelters should also be tested soon after you get them.

Symptoms of coccidiosis in dogs are similar to those for more severe diseases, including giardia and parvo. While diarrhea in dogs and puppies is a common condition that can have many causes and often clears up on its own, the American Kennel Club recommends contacting a veterinarian if your dog has any of the following:

Diarrhea that doesn’t respond to home remedies or continues longer than a day or two

Diarrhea that contains blood

Diarrhea that’s accompanied by other symptoms, such as vomiting, fever or loss of appetite

What are the Stages of Coccidia in Dogs?

Coccidiosis in dogs typically occurs in the following stages:

Stage one: The dog ingests coccidia oocysts.

The dog ingests coccidia oocysts. Stage two: The oocysts release sporozoites, which infect cells within the intestines.

The oocysts release sporozoites, which infect cells within the intestines. Stage three: The sporozoites mature into merozoites. These divide and reproduce until they fill the intestinal cell, causing them to burst and release more merozoites, which then fill and burst more cells, and so on.

The sporozoites mature into merozoites. These divide and reproduce until they fill the intestinal cell, causing them to burst and release more merozoites, which then fill and burst more cells, and so on. Stage four: Within three to 11 days after infection, watery diarrhea and other symptoms result from the burst cells.

Within three to 11 days after infection, watery diarrhea and other symptoms result from the burst cells. Stage five: Merozoites eventually produce a generation of sexually mature coccidia called microgamonts, which produce more oocysts. These are shed in the stool where it can be passed on to a new host, beginning the cycle all over again.

How to Test for Coccidia In Dogs

There is no at-home test for coccidia in dogs, which is diagnosed by testing a sample of your dog’s stool. A veterinarian will test the sample with a fecal float test, which mixes the sample in a special solution that causes the eggs of parasites to float to the top. The eggs are then examined under a microscope for identification and diagnosis.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Coccidia

Sulfa medications (used to treat bacterial infections) like sulfadimethoxine are typically used to treat coccidiosis in dogs. These medications stop the coccidia organisms from reproducing, which allows the dog’s immune system to eliminate the infection.

Newer coccidiocidal drugs, including ponazuril and toltrazuril, are also available. These require fewer doses to be effective because they directly kill the coccidia organisms.

The actual cost of diagnosing and treating coccidia in dogs or puppies depends on a number of factors, including your geographical location, individual veterinarian or clinic fees, the type and amount of drugs used and the severity of the condition. But here is an approximate cost breakdown of coccidia treatment in dogs, according to Great Pet Care:

Veterinary exam: $40 to $70

Fecal exam: $30 to $50

Medication: $35 to $100

“More severe cases may also need hospitalization, intravenous fluids, anti-nausea medication or anti-diarrhea medication,” Rutherford says. Here’s how much a serious case might cost:

Hospitalization: Starting at $600 per night

IV catheter: $60 to $75

IV fluid: $60 to $95 per bag

Anti-nausea medication: $85

Is Coccidia Covered by Pet Insurance?

Many pet insurance companies include diarrhea in the list of illnesses that are covered under their accident and illness plans. Diagnosis and treatment of coccidia may be covered by pet insurance, as long as it’s not a pre-existing condition. You should review the details of your pet insurance coverage or talk to your pet insurance company to find out for certain whether your dog is covered for coccidia.

Prevention of Coccidia in Dogs

You can take the following steps to help prevent your dog or puppy from contracting or spreading coccidia:

Pick up after your dog on walks.

Avoid walking your dog in areas where other people don’t clean up after their dogs.

Avoid shared food or water bowls or dog drinking fountains.

Don’t let your dog drink out of puddles or lick the ground.

Look for boarding or doggie daycare facilities that practice good hygiene.

Have your dog checked annually for coccidia and other internal parasites.

Is Coccidia Common in Senior Dogs?

Coccidia most commonly affect puppies, as well as adult dogs with compromised immune systems. “They are not often seen in older dogs, but it is possible if they are in close contact with an infected dog or actively drink contaminated water,” Rutherford says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.