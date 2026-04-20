Coca-Cola's Pricing Strategy: Sustainable in a Softening Market?

Coca-Cola Inc.’s KO pricing strategy has been a key growth driver in recent years, but the question now is whether it can remain effective amid a softer global consumer environment. In 2025, the company delivered a solid top-line performance, with organic revenue growth supported by roughly 4% pricing, even as volume remained relatively modest. This highlights Coca-Cola’s continued ability to exercise pricing power, a hallmark of its brand strength and disciplined revenue growth management.



However, the macro backdrop is becoming more challenging. Management acknowledged ongoing pressure on lower-income consumers, particularly in markets like North America, as well as weaker consumer sentiment in regions such as China. These dynamics raise concerns about how much further pricing can be pushed without impacting demand. Encouragingly, Coca-Cola is already adapting its approach by emphasizing “attractive absolute price points” and expanding value offerings to maintain affordability and protect volumes.



Looking ahead, the company expects a more balanced contribution between price and volume, moving closer to a 50/50 mix. This shift suggests that while pricing will remain important, volume growth will need to reaccelerate, especially in key emerging markets like India and China. External factors, such as taxes in Mexico and evolving consumer spending patterns, could further test pricing resilience.



Coca-Cola’s pricing policy is unlikely to break, but it is clearly evolving. The company’s ability to combine selective pricing with value offerings, innovation and geographic diversification will be critical in sustaining growth in a weaker consumer landscape.

Focus on Pricing Strategy of KO’s Peers: PEP & KDP

As Coca-Cola navigates a shifting pricing landscape, how are peers PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP adapting their strategies to balance pricing power with volume growth in a more cautious consumer environment?



PepsiCo’s pricing strategy remains under scrutiny as it balances affordability with growth in a weak consumer environment. While pricing has supported revenues, volume pressures persist, particularly in beverages. The company is responding with sharper price points, enhanced affordability initiatives and optimized price-pack architecture to boost purchase frequency. Going forward, PepsiCo’s ability to pair pricing discipline with value offerings will be critical to sustaining demand and competitive positioning.



Keurig Dr Pepper’s pricing strategy remains intact but is being tested by a weak consumer backdrop and cost pressures. Pricing contributed meaningfully to growth, with mid-single-digit price realization driving fourth-quarter 2025 sales, though volume trends were mixed. In coffee, pricing-led growth persists amid inflation, but elasticities remain manageable. Going forward, KDP’s ability to balance pricing with innovation and value will be key to sustaining demand and margins.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 5.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.4%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95X, higher than the industry’s 18.73X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined by a penny in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2027 has edged down 0.6% in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.