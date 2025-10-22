Coca-Cola's Mini Can Rollout Is More Important Than You Think

Key Points

Coca-Cola is bringing its successful 7.5-ounce mini cans to convenience stores for individual purchases starting January 2026.

The suggested $1.29 price point creates a low-risk trial opportunity for new flavors while maintaining comparable per-ounce pricing.

Coke will also use mini cans as a testing ground for experimental flavors like Coke Cherry Float and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

While everyone's obsessing over the next big thing, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is betting big on something fairly small. The miniature soda cans you've seen in grocery store 10-packs for years are making their way into convenience stores and gas stations, one tiny can at a time.

Yep, Coke is bringing a proven package into a different market, unlocking a fresh price point for consumers who just want a quick sip.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It's the kind of move that might make growth investors roll their eyes and wonder if this 139-year-old company has lost its innovative edge. But before you dismiss this as corporate small-ball, consider this: Sometimes the most profitable innovations come in the tiniest packages.

What's new?

Starting in early January 2026, Coca-Cola will ship single mini cans for the first time. The 7.5-ounce cans have been around since 2011, but always in multipacks of 8, 10, or 12 cans. In the press materials, management noted that mini cans account for 9% of sparkling soft drink sales in large stores these days.

The new idea is to offer these smaller servings for roughly $1.29 per single can. That's comparable to the price per ounce of a larger 20-ounce plastic bottle, but the lower total price tag makes it more convenient.

You're not committing several bucks to a relatively large drink -- just dropping a dollar and some change on a single sip-sized can. The idea is to make Coke products more convenient with another serving size at a very affordable price point.

Your favorite sodas (and future favorites) in tiny packages

The mini cans will include classic flavors such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, and Fanta Orange. Leaving any of these classic names out would be a big mistake.

But that's not the whole story.

Coca-Cola will also use this extra-convenient format to try out some new ideas. In the early going, you'll find some Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Coca-Cola Cherry Float, for example. If sales of these unproven flavors take off, you might see them again.

And if they don't, Coca-Cola can quietly take them off the market and try some other flavor experiments. It's a mild commitment, both for the company and the consumer. If nothing else, Coca-Cola may have found a favorite channel for future flavor experiments.

Why not 8-ounce glass bottles?

Some might wonder why Coca-Cola didn't simply boost production of its classic glass bottles instead. With an 8-ounce capacity and another firmly proven manufacturing pipeline, they seem comparable to the 7.5-ounce cans at first glance.

However, the glass bottles are more expensive to produce, less efficiently shaped for optimized storage and shipping, and much more breakable. Moreover, consumers see them as a slightly pricier micro-luxury, arguably tied to better taste and a nicer overall drinking experience. That's not the right packaging for a low-cost convenience product. The glass bottles are still around for those who prefer to pay a little extra. The mini cans are a different beast altogether.

Small moves for a stock that's been stuck in neutral

Some investors would say that Coca-Cola is operating in a modest turnaround mode these days.

The stock has been trading sideways for a long time, lagging behind the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index over the last one, three, five, and 10 years. Non-alcoholic beverage sales are muted, with flattish growth trends across Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Moreover, Pepsi and Dr. Pepper are still generating robust free cash flows while Coca-Cola consumed more cash than it collected over the last year.

Under these circumstances, it makes sense to try some new ideas that might breathe new life into the stalled top-line growth. Leaning on a proven package size and mature manufacturing procedures is another great move -- no need to invest in untested bottling infrastructure or new materials.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.