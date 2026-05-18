Coca-Cola's International Growth: Key Driver or Volatility Risk?

The Coca-Cola Company’s KO international expansion remains a major driver of growth, but the company also acknowledged that global operations expose it to volatility risks. In first-quarter 2026, management highlighted strong international performance across Latin America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific, wherein volume growth and market share gains contributed significantly to overall results.



Management emphasized that Coca-Cola’s “pervasive yet local system” allows the company to adapt products, pricing and marketing strategies to regional consumer preferences. For example, India benefited from affordability initiatives and cricket-focused campaigns, while Europe saw success with the relaunch of Coca-Cola Zero Zero tailored to evening consumption occasions.



At the same time, international exposure creates operational and geopolitical risks. Management also admitted that volume in Eurasia and the Middle East declined in March due to the regional conflict, demonstrating how geopolitical instability can quickly affect consumer demand and supply chains. In addition, the company noted that commodity inflation in tea and coffee, along with currency fluctuations and geographic mix pressures, affected profitability in the Asia Pacific.



Despite these challenges, Coca-Cola believes its global diversification reduces overall risks. Growth in Brazil and Central America offset declines in Mexico and Argentina, while strong performance in China and India supported the Asia Pacific volumes. Management repeatedly emphasized agility, revenue growth management and digital consumer engagement as tools to navigate uncertainty.



Overall, Coca-Cola’s international presence is both a powerful growth engine and a source of volatility. However, the company’s scale, local adaptability and diversified market exposure position it to manage these risks effectively while continuing to expand globally.

KO’s Peers

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP international business remains a key growth driver, delivering its 20th consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in first-quarter 2026. Strong performances in markets such as Mexico, India, China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia supported food and beverage growth. However, PepsiCo also acknowledged rising volatility risks from geopolitical conflicts, commodity inflation and currency fluctuations. Despite these uncertainties, the company believes its diversified global presence, affordability strategies and localized innovation position it to sustain profitable international expansion.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP international business remains an important growth contributor, supported by strong local share positions in Canada and Mexico and expansion opportunities in new geographies. The company reported high-single-digit international sales growth in first-quarter 2026, driven mainly by pricing actions. However, profitability was pressured by Mexico’s beverage tax, inflation and higher marketing investments. Despite these volatility risks, KDP believes disciplined expansion, portfolio growth and low-risk international partnerships will support long-term global growth.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 13.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15X compared with the industry’s average of 19X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 3% and 8.7%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have moved north in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.