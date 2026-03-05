Is Coca-Cola's Digital Transformation a Catalyst for Margin Expansion?

Digital transformation is becoming an increasingly important lever for improving efficiency and profitability at The Coca-Cola Company KO. As the beverage giant expands its digital capabilities across its global system, these initiatives could play a meaningful role in supporting long-term margin expansion.



Management highlighted that digitizing the enterprise has been one of the company’s key strategic priorities in the past several years. By integrating digital tools across marketing, customer engagement and supply-chain operations, Coca-Cola has been able to connect with consumers and customers at a more granular and personalized level. This approach enables better targeting, more effective promotions and improved demand forecasting.



The company is also embedding digital capabilities deeper into its operating model. Management emphasized the importance of building a “future-ready” system with digital technology at the core of interactions with consumers, customers and bottling partners. Greater data visibility across the system allows the company to optimize pricing, improve product availability and streamline distribution decisions.



Digital investments also support faster innovation cycles. By leveraging consumer insights and data analytics, Coca-Cola aims to identify emerging beverage trends more quickly and bring new products to market at a faster pace. This capability can enhance growth while reducing the risks associated with large-scale product launches.



These improvements ultimately translate into operational efficiencies that support profitability. Management noted that the company has achieved steady operating margin expansion over recent years through multiple levers, including supply-chain improvements and more efficient marketing investments. Digital capabilities help strengthen these levers by improving decision-making and execution.



As Coca-Cola continues to integrate digital tools across its global system, the transformation could become a powerful catalyst for sustained margin expansion and long-term value creation.

How Digitalization Is Working for KO’s Peers – PEP, MNST

Digital transformation is also gaining traction across the beverage industry, with companies like PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST leveraging data analytics, digital supply chains and targeted marketing tools to improve efficiency, strengthen consumer engagement and support margin growth.



Digital initiatives are also supporting profitability at PepsiCo. Management highlighted a shift toward a higher digital mix in marketing, supported by greater in-house content capabilities and reduced non-working advertising spend. This approach allows the company to deploy marketing dollars more efficiently while strengthening consumer engagement. Combined with ongoing productivity initiatives, these digital-driven efficiencies are helping PepsiCo streamline operations and support margin expansion over time.



Digital transformation is emerging as a strategic priority for Monster Beverage as the company works to modernize its enterprise platforms and strengthen end-to-end capabilities across commercial operations and supply chain. Management noted investments in upgrading core systems, including the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, aimed at improving operational efficiency, scalability and business management, could support cost efficiencies and long-term margin expansion.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 11.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.8%.



From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87X, higher than the industry’s 19.81X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8% and 7.4%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both years have inched up by a penny in the past 30 days.



Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

