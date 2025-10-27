Coca-Cola Vs. PepsiCo: Which Beverage Giant is Poised for the Top Spot?

In the global beverage battleground, few rivalries are as iconic as the one between The Coca-Cola Company KO and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP. These two titans dominate the thirst-quenching industry, commanding an overwhelming share of the global soft drink market while expanding far beyond fizzy colas into snacks, juices, energy drinks and bottled water.



Coca-Cola reigns supreme in the carbonated beverages segment, leveraging its timeless brand and vast international reach, while PepsiCo wields its diversified empire, spanning beverages to food giants like Lay’s and Doritos, to balance growth across multiple categories.



Together, these companies shape consumer preferences and redefine refreshment itself, yet their contrasting business models and strategic priorities set the stage for a fascinating duel overglobal marketleadership and future dominance.

The Case for KO

Coca-Cola’s investment case shines through its enduring market dominance, strategic agility and diversified global reach. The company commands one of the largest shares of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market and has now achieved 18 consecutive quarters of value share gains. Its extensive beverage portfolio, spanning sparkling soft drinks, juices, dairy, hydration and energy categories, enables Coca-Cola to stay relevant across demographics and income segments.



North America continues to drive performance with sequential volume improvement, while fast-growing regions like India, Brazil and Africa underpin longer-term growth through affordability-led expansion and localized innovation.



Coca-Cola’s all-weather business model blends brand strength with operational efficiency. The company’s digital-first marketing transformation is deepening consumer engagement through personalized and culturally resonant campaigns, such as Fanta’s global Halloween collaboration. Meanwhile, its ongoing refranchising efforts, most recently in India and Africa, are sharpening focus on core competencies, driving operating margin expansion and freeing capital for innovation.



KO’s portfolio balances affordability and premiumization, highlighted by offerings like mini-cans, smartwater, Topo Chico and fairlife, positioning it to cater to evolving lifestyles and health-conscious consumers alike. These moves reinforce its strategic flywheel of marketing excellence, innovation and execution.



Coca-Cola delivered 6% organic revenue growth in third-quarter 2025, with margin expansion despite currency and cost headwinds. Strong free cash flow generation, projected near $10 billion, supports continued reinvestment and shareholder returns. While tariff and trade frictions, including Mexico’s sugar tax, pose near-term risks, Coca-Cola’s adaptable pricing strategy, efficient supply chain and robust system partnerships leave it well-equipped to sustain profitable growth and long-term value creation.

The Case for PEP

PepsiCo remains a global powerhouse with a balanced and diversified model that spans beverages and convenient foods, commanding a formidable share of the global refreshment market. Its beverage arm, led by flagship brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Gatorade, continues to expand across categories, from energy and functional hydration to modern sodas like poppi.



Meanwhile, its food segment, anchored by Frito-Lay, Quaker and Sun Chips, contributes roughly half of overall revenues, making PepsiCo unique in the consumer staples universe. The company’s international business, which accounts for about 40% of total net revenues, continues to deliver consistent mid-single-digit growth, with strong market share gains in two-thirds of its top beverage markets and broad-based strength in permissible snacking.



PepsiCo’s growth engine is powered by relentless innovation and digital acceleration. Its transformation agenda emphasizes portfolio reshaping, automation and AI-led efficiency, including a leaner SKU base and optimized price-pack architecture to cater to affordability and premiumization trends alike. In beverages, the company’s focus on functional and health-oriented innovations, like Pepsi Prebiotic, Gatorade Lower Sugar, and Propel Protein Water, is expanding its reach among wellness-conscious consumers.



The company’s global snacks revamp, with offerings like Lay’s and Doritos NKD (no artificial colors or flavors), underscores its effort to future-proof its portfolio and appeal to next-generation shoppers seeking transparency and nutrition without compromise.



PepsiCo delivered nearly 3% reported net revenue growth in third-quarter 2025, marking its 18th consecutive quarter of resilient international momentum. Despite a three-percentage-point EPS headwind from tariffs and global input costs, the company’s cost-reduction programs, sourcing flexibility and digital productivity drive are offsetting inflationary pressures. As PepsiCo continues to modernize operations and sharpen execution, it is positioning itself as an agile, innovation-driven leader, well-equipped to sustain long-term growth and shareholder value in a volatile trade and tariff environment.

Price Performance & Valuation of KO & PEP

Shares of PepsiCo have moved higher in the past three months, buoyed by strong third-quarter 2025 results and an encouraging earnings outlook. The company witnessed accelerated net revenue growth compared with the previous quarter, underscoring its ability to perform amid a complex operating environment. International momentum remained a key strength, while North America showed signs of recovery through sharper execution and improved competitiveness across major subcategories and channels.



In contrast, Coca-Cola’s stock has witnessed muted growth in the same period despite a solid third-quarter performance and steady global execution. The divergence highlights shifting investor sentiment, with growing optimism around PepsiCo’s operational turnaround and margin-improvement efforts. In the past three months, PEP shares have rallied 7%, while the KO stock has risen 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PEP currently trades at a lower forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.88X compared with Coca-Cola’s 21.94X, making it more attractively priced, driven by its earnings and diversified revenue stream.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The PEP stock looks cheap from a valuation perspective. Moreover, its diversity, pricing power and innovation engine make it a compelling long-term holding, especially for those seeking both growth and downside protection.



Coca-Cola does seem pricey. However, its valuations reflect its strong brand equity, disciplined capital strategy and exposure to high-growth regions, making it a resilient pick for long-term portfolios. If the company sustains its execution, the premium may be warranted.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for PEP & KO?

PepsiCo’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 moved up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in the last seven days. PEP’s 2025 revenues are projected to increase 1.8% year over year to $93.5 billion, while EPS is expected to decline 0.6% year over year to $8.11.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved up by a penny in the past seven days. KO’s 2025 revenues and EPS are expected to increase 2.8% and 3.5% year over year, respectively, to $48.4 billion and $2.98 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PEP vs. KO: Who Has the Edge?

In the ultimate face-off between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, the scale tilts toward PepsiCo, thanks to its stronger near-term performance, attractive valuation and growth potential. The company’s diversified portfolio, spanning beverages and snacks, offers multiple profit engines and resilience against category-specific slowdowns. Its recent rally underscores investor confidence in the brand’s revitalized innovation agenda, digital transformation and operational efficiency.



Meanwhile, Coca-Cola continues to excel in core beverage dominance and brand legacy but lacks the same breadth of growth drivers that PepsiCo’s multi-category structure provides.



PepsiCo’s cheaper valuation relative to its rival amplifies its investment appeal, particularly given its consistent international momentum and robust execution in North America. The recent upward revision in earnings estimates reflects optimism about its capacity to sustain profitability and margin expansion, even amid tariff and supply-chain pressures. In this beverage duel, PepsiCo emerges as the more balanced, growth-oriented choice, blending value, innovation and long-term shareholder potential.



PEP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and KO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.