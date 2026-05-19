Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Scale vs. Stability in Revenue

Key Points

PepsiCo consistently generates higher absolute revenue over the tracked periods, though Coca-Cola demonstrates far less quarter-over-quarter fluctuation in its reporting.

Coca-Cola maintains a steady revenue baseline without major spikes, while PepsiCo experiences sharp seasonal quarter-over-quarter gains followed by substantial sequential declines.

Investors should monitor whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen during peak seasons or naturally narrows as seasonal effects subside.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

These beverage competitors show noticeably different revenue profiles. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has historically been the more consistent performer in terms of revenue. Its stock has also significantly outperformed PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) over the past two years.

Coca-Cola: Steady Revenue Consistency

Coca-Cola primarily manufactures, markets, and sells a wide variety of nonalcoholic beverages, concentrates, and syrups to distributors and retailers worldwide. It generated $49 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.

It recently appointed Henrique Braun as its new chief executive officer and expanded its global marketing agreements in spring 2026. The company reported a net income margin of approximately 32% for the quarter ended April 3, 2026.

PepsiCo: Higher Volume and Volatility

PepsiCo manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of beverages and convenient foods through wholesale networks, direct-store-delivery systems, and e-commerce channels globally. It generated $95 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.

It recently implemented a workforce restructuring plan that involved hundreds of layoffs. In the recent quarter, the company reported a 12% net income margin.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue is the most fundamental measure of a company’s performance. Changes over time can tell investors about the strength of its competitive positioning relative to competitors, as well as its ability to expand its operations and gain market share.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Coca-Cola and PepsiCo

Quarter (Period End) Coca-Cola Revenue PepsiCo Revenue Q2 2024 $12.4 billion (period ended June 2024) $22.5 billion (period ended June 2024) Q3 2024 $11.9 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $23.3 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $11.5 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $27.8 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $11.1 billion (period ended March 2025) $17.9 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $12.5 billion (period ended June 2025) $22.7 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $12.5 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $23.9 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $11.8 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $29.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $12.5 billion (period ended April 2026) $19.4 billion (period ended March 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 18, 2026.

Foolish Take

These consumer goods giants show contrasting revenue patterns. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue shows sharp swings, while Coca-Cola’s is much more consistent. This doesn’t necessarily signal anything negative about the quality or competitive position of either company. It’s merely a reflection of the difference in how they generate revenue.

PepsiCo’s revenue is roughly split between beverages and snack foods. By comparison, Coca-Cola is focused on beverages, with a substantial portion of its revenue from high-margin syrup sales. This shows a key difference in the business models of these companies and why Coca-Cola generates a much higher profit margin than its rival.

That said, Coca-Cola stock has been the better investment over the past two years. Its shares are up 36% (including dividend reinvestment), outpacing PepsiCo’s 12% decline.

Going forward, investors should watch whether PepsiCo’s investments in product development, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and improving its cost efficiency can boost its earnings growth. Higher margins could be a catalyst that lifts the stock higher.

PepsiCo generates nearly double the annual revenue of Coca-Cola, so the revenue gap is not going to narrow much anytime soon. But for Coca-Cola to continue delivering returns to investors, it’s all about continued investment in marketing and adapting its packaging and product development to suit changing consumer preferences.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.