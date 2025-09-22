Coca-Cola vs. Keurig Dr Pepper: Which Beverage Stock Has the Edge?

The beverage industry is no stranger to heavyweight rivalries, and a few matchups capture investor attention like The Coca-Cola Company KO versus Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. At first glance, both operate in the same refreshment space, but their market positions and business models highlight striking contrasts.



Coca-Cola, the global leader in non-alcoholic beverages, commands unrivaled market share with an extensive portfolio spanning sparkling soft drinks, juices, teas and water brands. In contrast, Keurig Dr Pepper has carved out a unique niche, balancing a strong presence in carbonated soft drinks with dominance in the single-serve coffee systems market, an area Coca-Cola does not directly compete in.



This face-off goes beyond comparing sales; it is about scale versus specialization, international dominance versus North American focus, and broad portfolio strength versus category leadership. Together, these companies demonstrate two distinct approaches to capturing consumer demand in a rapidly evolving beverage landscape.

The Case for KO

Coca-Cola stands as a dominant force in the global beverage industry, consistently demonstrating its market leadership and ability to capture value share. With a diversified portfolio of $30-billion brands, Coca-Cola commands a significant share of the consumer goods space, supported by its unmatched global distribution network and brand equity.



The company has delivered its 17th consecutive quarter of value share gains, reinforcing its strong positioning in developed and emerging markets. Its wide-ranging product portfolio, from sparkling beverages like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta to stills, dairy and sports drinks like fairlife and BODYARMOR, ensures relevance across demographics and consumer occasions, allowing it to tap multiple growth segments.



Coca-Cola is executing its “all-weather” playbook, enabling agility in shifting market conditions. It is driving growth through granular local execution, consumer affordability initiatives, premiumization and digital innovation. Campaigns such as “Share a Coke” and targeted activations in key markets showcase the company’s ability to blend global scale with local resonance.



Digital transformation and AI-based tools in pricing, packaging and marketing execution are helping the company optimize offerings and capture demand. Meanwhile, innovation in flavors and packaging, combined with partnerships in foodservice and e-commerce, extends reach and engagement across its diverse consumer base.



Coca-Cola continues to deliver a resilient performance even amid currency pressures and uneven macro environments. In second-quarter 2025, the company reported organic revenue growth, robust margin expansion and earnings growth, highlighting the strength of its model. With a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and capacity for reinvestment, Coca-Cola is well-positioned to sustain its market leadership. Its consistent share gains, global scale and brand loyalty create a compelling long-term investment case.

The Case for KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper is steadily reinforcing its standing in the consumer goods space with a portfolio that spans soft drinks, coffee and fast-growing categories. In second-quarter 2025, the company delivered strong sales momentum, led by double-digit growth in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and notable share gains across brands like Dr Pepper, 7UP and Canada Dry. Its energy segment, featuring GHOST, C4, Bloom and Black Rifle, has surged to a mid-single-digit share of the $26-billion energy category, a sharp rise from a minimal presence only a few years ago. This underscores KDP’s ability to seize opportunities in competitive, high-growth segments.



The company’s strategy is anchored in innovation, distribution and digital engagement. Recent launches, such as Dr Pepper Blackberry, Bloom Pop in prebiotic sodas, and the expansion of Electrolit in sports hydration, highlight KDP’s push into functional and wellness-oriented products. Its acquisition of Dyla Brands adds powdered mixes and functional enhancers to its pipeline. Leveraging its extensive direct store delivery (DSD) system, KDP strengthens availability and shelf presence while gaining distribution scale for flagship products. Marketing is increasingly data-driven, with digital and AI-powered campaigns tailored to younger consumers who favor experimentation and functional beverages.



KDP reported healthy revenue and earnings growth, backed by strong free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation. Resources are channeled toward innovation, selective acquisitions and shareholder returns through dividends and opportunistic buybacks. While inflation and trade-related costs remain challenges, KDP’s balanced portfolio, targeted brand positioning and operational scale reinforce its ability to deliver consistent, resilient growth.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for KO & KDP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s 2025 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 6% and 6.3%, respectively. EPS estimates have moved down by a penny in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance & Valuation of KO & KDP

Coca-Cola currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 21.29X, which is above the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry average of 17.55X. Moreover, KO trades at a higher multiple than that of KDP’s 12.74X, making it the more expensive pick among the two.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite KDP being the more value-oriented option based on valuation alone, investors pay up for KO because it has consistently delivered stronger returns. In the year-to-date period, Coca-Cola’s stock has risen 7.7% against Keurig Dr Pepper’s decline of 15.2% and the broader industry’s growth of 2.1%.



Coca-Cola commands a premium valuation supported by stronger returns, while KDP offers relative value but lags in performance, underscoring KO’s resilience versus KDP’s challenges.

Price Performance: KO vs. KDP



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Coca-Cola emerges as the stronger contender based on multiple performance and growth metrics. The company’s stock has delivered impressive year-to-date returns, reflecting investor confidence in its resilient business model, broad product portfolio and unmatched global presence. Coca-Cola’s ability to combine scale with local market execution, alongside innovations in product offerings and digital marketing, positions it well to sustain momentum in an evolving beverage landscape. Its disciplined capital allocation, strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives further reinforce the long-term growth narrative.



While KDP has demonstrated operational strengths and category-specific innovation, its downward estimate revisions signal caution relative to Coca-Cola’s steady outlook. KO’s estimates remain largely stable, indicating confidence in its growth trajectory, whereas KDP faces pressure from recent downward revisions. Overall, Coca-Cola’s consistent performance, stronger returns and growth prospects make it the more compelling choice in this head-to-head comparison.



Both KO and KDP carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

