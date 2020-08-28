Coca-Cola To Re-organize Operating Units Into 9 From Current 17; To Align Workforce - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) announced Friday strategic steps to reorganize and better enable the Coca-Cola system to pursue its Beverages for Life strategy, with a portfolio of drinks that are positioned to capture growth in a fast-changing marketplace.

The company will create new operating units by replacing current business units and groups, focused on regional and local execution that will work closely with five marketing category leadership teams that span the globe to rapidly scale ideas.

This structure will be supported by the company's newly created Platform Services organization, which will provide global services and enhanced expertise across a range of critical capabilities.

Moving forward, the operational side of the business will consist of nine operating units that will sit under four geographical segments, along with Global Ventures and Bottling Investments. The company's operating leaders will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Smith.

The company's current model includes 17 business units that sit under four geographical segments, plus Global Ventures and Bottling Investments.

In order to minimize the impact from these structural changes, the company today announced a voluntary separation program that will give employees the option of taking a separation package, if eligible.

The company's overall global severance programs are expected to incur expenses ranging from approximately $350 million to $550 million.

