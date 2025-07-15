Coca-Cola Selects Hemant Rupani As CEO Of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE), Tuesday announced the decision to appoint Hemant Rupani as chief executive officer of Bangalore-based bottler Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., effective September 8.

Currently, Rupani serves as business unit president for southeast Asia of Mondelez International Inc.

Rupani will succeed Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to a new opportunity in the Coca-Cola system.

In the pre-market hours, COKE is trading at $112.90, up 0.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.