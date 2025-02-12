News & Insights

Coca-Cola Reassesses Packaging Strategy Amid Tariff Concerns

February 12, 2025 — 04:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola is reexamining its packaging approach in light of recent tariff measures that are driving up the cost of imported aluminum. The beverage giant, which sources aluminum for its iconic cans from Canada, is now exploring alternative packaging options to manage potential price increases.

During a recentearnings call Chief Executive James Quincey emphasized that while a 25 percent rise in aluminum prices is notable, the overall impact on the company's multibillion-dollar operation is expected to remain modest.

"If one package experiences an increase in input costs, we have other packaging options available to ensure we continue to compete effectively in the affordability space," Quincey explained.

He specifically mentioned that if aluminum cans become costlier, the company could shift greater emphasis to PET plastic bottles. Despite concerns over rising costs, Quincey downplayed the long-term financial implications, noting that packaging expenses constitute only a small portion of total production costs.

This strategic reassessment comes as Coca-Cola continues to balance cost management with its commitment to sustainability. Although the company has incrementally increased the share of beverages sold in aluminum containers, recent environmental updates reveal that nearly half of its products are still distributed in plastic bottles.

The evolving packaging strategy underscores the challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers amid shifting economic policies.

