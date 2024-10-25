Coca-Cola price target lowered to $73 from $74 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Coca-Cola (KO) to $73 from $74 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm tweaked up its 2024 earnings estimates.
