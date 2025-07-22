Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.87, surpassing analyst estimates by 4.8% (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) totaled $12.535 billion, narrowly missing expectations on GAAP revenue but up 1% from the year-ago period.

Free cash flow was negative due to a one-time $6.1 billion payment; underlying cash generation remained solid.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), the global beverage leader known for its flagship sodas and a broad range of drinks, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 22, 2025. Key numbers in the release show adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) of $0.87, beating analyst estimates by $0.04, while revenue (GAAP) reached $12.54 billion, coming in slightly under the $12.57 billion consensus. The quarter's performance showed higher earnings and stronger margins, although GAAP revenue growth fell a bit short of expectations. Overall, the results point to solid profitability and continued brand strength, despite challenges in sales volumes and increased cash flow volatility from a major acquisition payment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.87 $0.83 $0.84 3.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $12.54 billion $12.57 billion $12.36 billion 1.5 % Operating Margin (GAAP) 34.1 % n/a 21.3 % 1,280 bp Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 34.7 % n/a 32.8 % 190 bp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) ($2.14 billion) n/a $3.32 billion ($5.46 billion)

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Coca-Cola operates in more than 200 countries and territories, offering a portfolio of popular nonalcoholic beverages. Its best-known brands include sparkling soft drinks such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta. The company also produces juices, water, sports drinks, coffee, and tea. Its business revolves around creating brands that consumers recognize and trust, which is a key factor in its global success.

The business relies on a vast network of bottling partners, distributors, and retailers to get its products to consumers worldwide. Recently, Coca-Cola has focused on product innovation, including the expansion of low and no-sugar drink options, single-serve affordable packs, and campaigns tailored for local markets. These moves are designed to drive growth despite evolving consumer preferences, health trends, and regulatory pressures.

Quarter in Detail: Financial and Operational Developments

The quarter saw distinct trends across Coca-Cola’s core operating segments. Despite only modest overall revenue growth, operating margin expanded significantly, reaching 34.1% under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), compared to 21.3% in Q2 2024. This margin improvement was attributed to higher pricing, delayed marketing spending, and ongoing cost control. Margins benefited even as top-line growth slowed.

Organic revenue (non-GAAP), which excludes currency impacts and structural changes, rose 5%. This was driven mainly by a 6% global increase in price/mix.—the combined positive effect of selling higher-priced products and optimizing package sizes. However, worldwide unit case volume dropped 1%, the first meaningful decline in recent quarters. Volume decreased in several areas, particularly in Latin America (down 2%) and Asia Pacific (down 3%). For example, price/mix climbed 15% in Latin America and 10% in Asia Pacific, compared to 3% in both North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

In North America, net revenue (GAAP) increased 3% but unit case volume declined by 1%. Marketing campaigns such as Diet Coke’s “This is My Taste” and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar helped stimulate demand, delivering growth for those specific product lines. For instance, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar -- a lower or no-sugar carbonated drink -- grew volume in double digits globally for the fourth consecutive quarter. Traditional sparkling soft drink volumes slipped 1%, with soft trends in the U.S. and Mexico attributed to both a viral video targeting the brand and shifts in consumer consumption habits.

Regionally, EMEA showed the strongest volume gains, up 3% in unit case volume, supported by targeted value and affordability offers, especially in countries such as Türkiye. In contrast, Latin America posted a 2% unit case volume decline, but price/mix growth supported results. The Bottling Investments segment, which includes bottling operations not yet independently refranchised, saw a sharp unit case volume decline of 5% and corresponding declines in operating income, a trend linked to specific country and refranchising actions.

The product portfolio highlighted opposing developments. Trademark Coca-Cola unit sales shrank 1%, while Coca-Cola Zero Sugar posted a 14% increase. Flavored sparkling drinks dropped 2%, and juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverage volumes dipped 4%. Water, sports drinks, coffee, and tea performed flat overall, with notable small gains in coffee (up 1%) and declines in sports drinks (down 3%), a trend Coca-Cola is actively pursuing in its R&D and marketing efforts.

A major one-time event in Q1 2025 was a $6.1 billion contingent consideration payment tied to the acquisition of fairlife, a high-protein dairy beverage business. This payment turned both operating cash flow (GAAP) and free cash flow (non-GAAP) negative on a headline basis, despite underlying free cash flow (excluding the payment) coming in at $3.9 billion. These figures highlight that underlying cash generation remained healthy and consistent with prior trends, but was obscured by the impact of this non-recurring cost.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal 2025, Coca-Cola projects organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth between 5% and 6% for the full year. Management expects adjusted (Non-GAAP) earnings per share to grow around 3% for the full year, with currency impacts expected to reduce comparable (Non-GAAP) EPS growth by about 5%. Management updated its guidance to reflect stronger foreign exchange headwinds while holding underlying expectations for revenue and profit growth steady. Free cash flow (non-GAAP, excluding the fairlife contingent consideration payment) is forecast to reach $9.5 billion. The company’s underlying effective tax rate (non-GAAP) will increase from 18.6% in 2024 to an estimated 20.8% in 2025, reflecting changes from new global tax regulations.

Continued product innovation in reduced sugar and functional beverages, and the potential impact from currency volatility, remain in focus. Overall, while short-term results were affected by extraordinary events and shifting consumer behavior, Coca-Cola retains a stable outlook, with ongoing initiatives aimed at health, affordability, and brand relevance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.