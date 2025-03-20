Coca-Cola Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $164,127, and 7 are calls, amounting to $240,657.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $80.0 for Coca-Cola over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coca-Cola stands at 10124.25, with a total volume reaching 19,462.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coca-Cola, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.65 $2.61 $2.61 $70.00 $76.2K 3.3K 332 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.3 $5.55 $72.50 $56.0K 814 114 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.19 $0.12 $0.13 $80.00 $51.9K 29.2K 4.2K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.4 $25.05 $25.17 $45.00 $37.7K 54 15 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.25 $1.23 $1.23 $72.50 $35.5K 12.1K 931

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Present Market Standing of Coca-Cola Currently trading with a volume of 6,320,413, the KO's price is up by 0.08%, now at $69.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. What The Experts Say On Coca-Cola

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coca-Cola with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.