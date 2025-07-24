Coca-Cola (KO) Raises 2025 Profit Forecast

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 22nd, delivering 5% organic revenue growth, 4% year-over-year comparable earnings per share growth, and continued robust comparable margin expansion, despite a 1% decline in volume amid currency headwinds.

Management raised full-year 2025 comparable currency-neutral EPS growth guidance to about 8% and underscored strong operational agility, market-specific pivots, disciplined reinvestment, and tangible advances in productivity as key drivers of performance.

The following insights address strategic execution, margin durability, and portfolio innovation that underpin the company’s long-term investment thesis.

Margin expansion drives KO’s profit growth

Comparable operating margin expanded by 190 basis points year-over-year, driven by a combination of productivity initiatives, favorable investment timing, and cycling effects. Margin resilience persisted even as volume growth turned negative 1% year-over-year, juxtaposed with solid performance in developed markets and pockets of emerging market weakness.

"Comparable gross margin increased approximately 80 basis points, and comparable operating margin increased approximately 190 basis points. Both were driven by underlying expansion, partially offset by currency headwinds. Approximately one-third of our underlying expansion was driven by faster realization of our productivity initiatives, while the rest was driven by timing of investments and favorable cycling versus the prior year."

-- John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer

This sustained margin expansion highlights structural cost discipline and operational leverage, supporting earnings momentum even in a mixed volume environment where pricing power and productivity offset input pressures.

Strategic pivots sustain KO top-line algorithm

KO achieved seventeen consecutive quarters of global value share gains, with 5% organic revenue growth (non-GAAP) and sequential improvements in key developed markets. Management emphasized the need for rapid, data-driven adjustments at both geographic and channel levels, as illustrated by accelerated marketing and value initiatives targeting Mexico, India, and underperforming emerging markets following weather and geopolitical headwinds.

"We got hit by an early monsoon in India, which is the important selling season, plus the India-Pakistan conflict, brief as it was, plus weather in Mexico, which required us to pivot to bring back growth in those parts of the world coming into the second half. So it's really, if you like, about the need for the all-weather strategy, to be taken up another notch in terms of how fast you can pivot and execute to still deliver the results that we're delivering."

-- James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

This operational agility enhances KO’s ability to defend its growth algorithm, mitigating externally driven volatility and reinforcing its leadership via tailored price-pack architecture and marketing that restore brand momentum across regions.

Portfolio innovation and capacity gains unlock future growth

The Fairlife brand sustained double-digit volume growth, albeit at moderating rates in the second half of 2025, due to pronounced U.S. production bottlenecks; the expansion of the New York facility in early 2026 will relieve capacity constraints. At the same time, KO’s $30 billion-brand portfolio and disciplined innovation pipeline (e.g. Sprite Plus Tea, U.S. cane sugar Coca-Cola) address evolving consumer preferences, while ongoing international expansion targets differentiated value-added dairy opportunities.

"Firstly, Fairlife continues to have strong growth. Double-digit volume growth in the second quarter. The New York facility will come online at the beginning of 2026, obviously. That doesn't all turn on with a flick of the switch on day one, and that will ramp up over 2026, but it will steadily debottleneck our constraints on capacity across all the different Fairlife variants and package sizes. Secondly, as it relates to international, having made some investments in dairy which were unhappy in small countries and with small investments, it is worth pointing out that Santa Clara in Mexico also had a strong performance. It's now the number one value-added dairy business in Mexico."

-- James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Capacity expansion and innovation ensure that KO captures share in high-growth premium categories, extending its competitive moat beyond traditional CSDs (carbonated soft drinks).

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 organic revenue growth guidance of 5%-6% and raised comparable currency-neutral earnings per share growth guidance to about 8% for 2025, though comparable EPS growth is now expected at 3% year-over-year due to a roughly 5-point currency headwind.

KO expects positive volume growth in the second half of 2025 as transitory Q2 impacts fade and investment flexibility increases, with concentrate sales in Q3 2025 expected to trail unit cases modestly. The company highlighted robust free cash flow generation ($3.9 billion in Q2, up $600 million versus the prior year’s second quarter), and ongoing discipline in hedging and productivity, while confirming that strong first-half 2025 margin gains mean margin expansion will not be weighted toward the second half.

