Coca-Cola (KO), Pernod (PRNDY) to Debut Absolut & Sprite Cocktail

The Coca-Cola Company KO and Pernod Ricard PRNDY have revealed a worldwide alliance to combine Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a pre-mixed, ready-to-drink (“RTD”) cocktail in 2024. The partnership between Coca-Cola and Pernod represents a bold move toward reshaping the landscape of the RTD beverage industry. By combining their expertise and global reach, both companies are poised to set a new standard for quality, taste and convenience.



The inspiration for this RTD cocktail stems from the popular mixer choices among consumers. It is worth noting that vodka is the favored base for alcoholic RTD beverages and lemon-based soft drinks are frequently used as mixers in pre-mixed cocktails.



Shares of Coca-Cola have lost 5.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company fared better than the sector’s fall of 6.9%. The S&P 500 gained 16.7% in the same period.



The Perfect Blend: Absolut Vodka Meets Sprite

The innovative offering combines Pernod’s international premium vodka, Absolut, with Coca-Cola’s world-renowned lemon-lime flavored sparkling soft drink, Sprite. The combination promises a refreshing and convenient cocktail experience for consumers looking for a taste of sophistication on the go.



The Absolut Vodka & Sprite RTD cocktail offers a harmonious blend of flavors. The citrus notes from Sprite enhance the natural vibrancy of Absolut Vodka, creating a well-rounded and enjoyable drinking experience. The cocktail's effervescence adds a delightful touch, making it a perfect choice for a wide range of occasions.



The Absolut & Sprite RTD cocktail will be available in versions featuring regular Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar. This diversity ensures that consumers with varying taste preferences can indulge in the perfect blend of flavors.



The initial launch is slated for early 2024, with select European countries in the spotlight. The U.K., the Netherlands, Spain and Germany will be among the first to experience this innovative concoction. This strategic rollout allows both companies to gauge consumer reception and refine their approach before expanding further.



The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume will be set at 5%, although this may vary by market. The companies have made it a priority to ensure responsible marketing practices and packaging. Cans will feature clear responsibility symbols, emphasizing that the drink is intended solely for consumers of legal drinking age.



The Absolut Vodka & Sprite RTD cocktail is poised to revolutionize the RTD beverage market, offering consumers a premium and convenient option for on-the-go indulgence. With its exquisite flavor profile and commitment to sustainability, this partnership between Coca-Cola and Pernod is not just about a beverage; it is about setting a new standard for consumer satisfaction and industry innovation.

Conclusion

Companies in the beverage space are expected to benefit from the expansion into newer and adjacent categories, including capturing market share in the fast-growing RTD alcoholic beverage category through collaborations. RTD has emerged as the fastest-growing category since 2018.



Coca-Cola has lately been focusing on diversifying its portfolio to tap into the rapidly growing RTD alcohol beverages category as part of its innovation strategy. Some of the company’s notable collaborations to launch RTD beverages include those with Molson Coors TAP and Brown-Forman ( BF.B ).



Coca-Cola tied up with Molson Coors to launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and later launched the Simply Spiked Lemonade in early 2022. It launched another spirit-based drink, FRESCA Mixed cocktails, in collaboration with Corona brewer Constellation Brands in 2022.



In June 2022, Coca-Cola collaborated with Brown-Forman to introduce the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail. The RTD pre-mixed cocktail is made using Brown-Forman’s Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. The companies launched the cocktail initially in Mexico and later made it available in markets worldwide. Jack & Coke cocktail marks its fourth new alcoholic drink in less than two years, thus strengthening its presence in the alcoholic beverage space.

