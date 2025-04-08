Coca-Cola (KO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) ended the recent trading session at $68.42, demonstrating a +0.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 4.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.15 billion, indicating a 1.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.96 per share and a revenue of $48.02 billion, signifying shifts of +2.78% and +2.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coca-Cola. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Coca-Cola boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Coca-Cola is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.04 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

