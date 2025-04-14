Coca-Cola Is Hinting At You, Buy It Now!

Who knew that your favorite soda drink maker would hold up so well during tariff-driven market volatility? In fact, Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO) has reversed its short-term trend upward, hinting that there may be more upside to it. We think adding it to your portfolio could be a useful step in diversifying risk and making it more resilient to market crashes. However, if you seek upside with less volatility than a single stock, consider the High-Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P 500 and achieved returns greater than 91% since inception.

Coca-Cola’s stock has demonstrated significant technical strength, with its 50-day moving average recently crossing above the 200-day moving average in a bullish “golden cross” pattern. Additionally, the current price sits above both these key technical indicators, signaling a potential trend reversal and increasing upward momentum despite broader market volatility triggered by tariff concerns. For investors seeking to reduce portfolio risk, Coca-Cola presents an attractive opportunity for several reasons:

While Coca-Cola’s revenue growth may not be explosive, its business model excels at generating substantial cash flow, with a remarkable 25% cash flow from operations margin averaged over the past four years. This cash generation capacity provides stability and supports shareholder returns even during challenging economic conditions.

As one of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands, Coca-Cola benefits from its classification as a staple rather than discretionary product. This distinction is crucial during economic uncertainty, as demand for its products tends to remain relatively stable even when consumer spending contracts in other areas.

With operating profit margins of around 30%, Coca-Cola maintains substantial financial flexibility to weather market disruptions.

Coca-Cola’s strong visibility across global retail channels ensures continuous brand reinforcement and consumer access.

The company demonstrates particular resilience to tariff-related disruptions through two key advantages: Significant pricing power that allows it to manage supply chain challenges or input cost increases A localized production strategy that manufactures products in the markets where they’re sold, effectively insulating the business from cross-border tariff impacts.



The convergence of these technical signals and fundamental strengths makes Coca-Cola a compelling consideration for investors looking to add stability to their portfolios during uncertain market conditions. KO stock is currently trading at 24x forward expected earnings of $2.94 in 2025, aligning with the stock’s long-term average price-to-earnings ratio. But, if you aren’t too excited about KO stock, consider the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks. It has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last four-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.