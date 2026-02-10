Coca-Cola Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates; Stock Up Down 3.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings growth of 5 to 6 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of 7 to 8 percent from the $3.00 per share reported in 2025, implying earnings in a range of $3.21 to $3.24 per share.

It also projects organic revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with approximate 1 percent currency tailwind and a 4 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue growth of 7.87 percent to $50.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a 2 percent currency tailwind, and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. Comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 2 percent currency tailwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KO is trading on the NYSE at $75.17, down $2.78 or 3.57 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.