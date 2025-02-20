News & Insights

Markets
COKE

Coca Cola Consolidated Q4 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

February 20, 2025 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coca Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) reported fourth quarter net income of $178.95 million or 20.46 per share, up from $75.84 million or $8.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 benefited from routine, non-cash fair value adjustments to acquisition related contingent consideration liability, driven primarily by an increase to the discount rate used to compute the fair value of the liability.

On an adjusted basis, net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $156.7 million, compared to $125.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $31.1 million.

Net sales increased 7.1% to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Volume was up 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. On a comparable basis, volume decreased 0.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.