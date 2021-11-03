Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Coca-Cola Consolidated's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Coca-Cola Consolidated had US$778.2m of debt at July 2021, down from US$970.2m a year prior. However, it does have US$54.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$724.0m.

How Strong Is Coca-Cola Consolidated's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:COKE Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Coca-Cola Consolidated had liabilities of US$744.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.93b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$54.2m in cash and US$550.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.07b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Coca-Cola Consolidated is worth US$3.88b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 11.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Coca-Cola Consolidated grew its EBIT by 100% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coca-Cola Consolidated can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Coca-Cola Consolidated recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Coca-Cola Consolidated's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Coca-Cola Consolidated's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Coca-Cola Consolidated has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

