Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142.33 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $115.62 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.22 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.888 billion from $1.765 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.33 Mln. vs. $115.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.888 Bln vs. $1.765 Bln last year.

