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Coca-Cola Company Revises Annual Growth Outlook

April 28, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company(KO) on Tuesday revised its annual earnings guidance and initiated outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects comparable earnings per share (EPS) percentage growth to include around 3% currency tailwind. In addition, Coca-Cola anticipates around 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

For the second quarter, the beverage major projects comparable revenue to include around 1% currency tailwind and the impact of hedged positions, in addition to 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates comparable currency-neutral EPS excluding acquisitions and divestitures to grow 6% to 7% with comparable EPS growth of 8% to 9% against $3 per share of fiscal 2025. Earlier, the beverage company had projected comparable currency-neutral earnings growth of 5% to 6% and comparable EPS growth of 7% to 8%.

The comparable EPS percentage growth is expected to include around 3% currency tailwind and the impact of hedged positions. In addition, Coca-Cola projects around 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. This assumes the closure of the pending sale of CCBA in the second half.

Coca-Cola now expects its annual comparable revenue growth to include 1% to 2% currency tailwind. In addition, the company expects a 4% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures. This assumes the closure of the sale of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in the second half. The company still expects adjusted organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%.

Earlier, Coca-Cola projected organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%, with around 1% currency tailwind and a 4% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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