The Coca-Cola Company Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.696 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.848 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.544 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $12.455 billion from $11.854 billion last year.

The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.696 Bln. vs. $2.848 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $12.455 Bln vs. $11.854 Bln last year.

