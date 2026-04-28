Coca-Cola Company Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.924 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $3.330 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.703 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $12.472 billion from $11.129 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.924 Bln. vs. $3.330 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $12.472 Bln vs. $11.129 Bln last year.

Net revenues grew 12% to $12.5 billion, driven by an 8% increase in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix.

Concentrate sales were 5 points ahead of unit case volume, primarily due to six additional days in the quarter, partially offset by the timing of concentrate shipments.

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