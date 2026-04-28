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Coca-Cola Company Profit Climbs In Q1

April 28, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.924 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $3.330 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.703 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $12.472 billion from $11.129 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.924 Bln. vs. $3.330 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $12.472 Bln vs. $11.129 Bln last year.

Net revenues grew 12% to $12.5 billion, driven by an 8% increase in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix.

Concentrate sales were 5 points ahead of unit case volume, primarily due to six additional days in the quarter, partially offset by the timing of concentrate shipments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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