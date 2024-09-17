Coca-Cola And Bacardi To Launch BACARDÍ Rum And Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink Cocktail In 2025

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company and Bacardi Limited announced an agreement to launch BACARDÍ rum and Coca-Cola as a ready-to-drink or RTD pre-mixed cocktail. The BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD will be available in various global markets, with an initial launch planned for select European countries and Mexico in 2025.

Coca-Cola said Cans will feature clear symbols indicating that the drink is intended for consumers of legal drinking age only. The BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD will follow responsible marketing practices upheld by both The Coca-Cola Company and Bacardi Limited. The standard alcohol by volume for this beverage will be 5%, though it may vary by market.

