Is Cobra the Growth Engine That Can Drive QuantumScape Higher?

QuantumScape Corporation QS has long been one of the promising names in the EV battery race—big on potential but still chasing commercial scale. With the introduction of its Cobra separator process, the company may finally have the growth engine it needs to bridge that gap.

Cobra is not just an incremental upgrade. It’s a 25 times leap in heat treatment speed over the old Raptor process, while requiring far less factory space and energy. The combination is critical. It means QuantumScape can produce more cells faster and cheaper, while keeping the equipment footprint lean. For a company that must eventually manufacture at a gigawatt-hour scale, Cobra changes the economics of the game.

This milestone positions QuantumScape to start B1 sample shipments later this year, a necessary step toward real-world vehicle integration and field testing planned for 2026. In other words, Cobra is the key to moving QS from the lab to the road. Investors who have waited for signs of commercial readiness now have something concrete to track.

Higher throughput and efficiency lower the cost per unit, which could help QS compete in a cost-sensitive battery market. If the company executes on its 2025 production goals—boosting reliability, uptime and process stability—Cobra could underpin the scale required for partnerships and long-term revenue growth.

How Do QuantumScape’s Rivals Stack Up?

Solid Power SLDP is advancing sulfide-based solid-state batteries but takes a different route to commercialization. Solid Power focuses on producing electrolyte materials and licensing its technology to automakers like BMW and Ford. While this lowers capital intensity, Solid Power relies heavily on partners to achieve volume manufacturing success.

SES AI SES is developing lithium-metal batteries that combine high energy density with AI-driven monitoring systems. SES AI has partnerships with auto biggies like GM, Hyundai and Honda, positioning it within global supply chains. Still, SES AI is just gradually advancing toward battery commercialization, with large-scale production yet to be proven.

The Zacks Rundown on QuantumScape

Shares of QS have increased around 74% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QuantumScape currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QS’ earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

