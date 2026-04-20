Co-Founder Trims His Position in GitLab in $2.4 Million Sale

Key Points

116,200 Class A shares were disposed indirectly, representing a transaction value of approximately $2.41 million as of April 15, 2026.

This sale represented 100.00% of Sijbrandij’s indirect Class A holdings, reducing his direct and indirect economic interest in Class A to zero post-transaction.

The shares were sold via the Sytse Sijbrandij Revocable Trust, following the conversion of derivative securities (Class B common stock to Class A) immediately prior to sale; direct holdings were not involved.

Sijbrandij retains 15,134,451 shares of Class B common stock (indirect), which are convertible into Class A common shares and represent a substantial ongoing economic and voting interest.

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Sytse Sijbrandij, co-founder, former CEO, and current Executive Chair of the Board of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), reported the indirect sale of 116,200 Class A common shares for a total of approximately $2.41 million on April 15, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 116,200 Shares sold (indirect) 116,200 Transaction value ~$2.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect, derivative securities) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.77).

Key questions

How did the transaction impact Sijbrandij’s Class A holdings?

All remaining indirect Class A shares (116,200) were converted from Class B and sold, resulting in zero direct or indirect Class A ownership post-transaction; ongoing economic exposure is now entirely via Class B shares.

All remaining indirect Class A shares (116,200) were converted from Class B and sold, resulting in zero direct or indirect Class A ownership post-transaction; ongoing economic exposure is now entirely via Class B shares. What are the mechanics and context of the derivative conversion?

The Class A shares sold were created through a conversion of Class B common stock, reflecting a mechanism to access liquidity while preserving the bulk of voting and economic interest in the higher-vote Class B shares.

The Class A shares sold were created through a conversion of Class B common stock, reflecting a mechanism to access liquidity while preserving the bulk of voting and economic interest in the higher-vote Class B shares. How does this sale compare to Sijbrandij’s historical transaction cadence?

The 116,200-share sale is below the historical mean of approximately 126,500 shares per sell-only transaction, consistent with a declining share base as prior dispositions reduced available Class A shares to a final tranche.

The 116,200-share sale is below the historical mean of approximately 126,500 shares per sell-only transaction, consistent with a declining share base as prior dispositions reduced available Class A shares to a final tranche. Does Sijbrandij retain a meaningful position in GitLab following this sale?

The trust continues to hold 15,134,451 Class B common shares (indirect), which are convertible into Class A and represent a material ongoing economic and governance stake in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/15/26) $20.77 Revenue (TTM) $955.22 million Net income (TTM) ($55.96 million) 1-year price change -47.72%

* One-year performance calculated using April 15, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers an integrated DevOps platform, GitLab, supporting the full software development lifecycle, along with training and professional services.

Targets organizations seeking to streamline software development, including enterprises across the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

GitLab operates at scale within the software application sector, providing a unified DevOps platform that enhances visibility and control across the software development process. The company leverages a subscription model to drive recurring revenue and maintain strong enterprise relationships. GitLab's strategic focus on end-to-end lifecycle management positions it competitively among organizations aiming to accelerate software delivery and improve operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

To summarize, Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij, Executive Chair of the Board of GitLab, converted 116,200 Class B shares of the company to Class A before selling them. This was a routine, pre-planned transaction, and he still holds over 15 million shares in a revocable trust.

Sijbrandij stepped down as CEO in December 2024, but remained in his current Director position, holding a large block of Class B shares with greater voting rights than ordinary Class A shares. Therefore, he remains a significant influence on the company.

GitLab’s DevOps (Development Operations) platform facilitates the software development lifecycle by providing hosting, tracking, and other tools developers can use to speed up their work. The AI boom has created both opportunities and challenges for the company, and this uncertainty has sent share prices lower.

However, the company recently announced an expanded collaboration with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to bring its agentic AI to Google Cloud customers. This, along with other initiatives focused on AI development, should give GitLab a boost in the market. As with so many tech stocks, particularly within the AI industry, time will tell.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.