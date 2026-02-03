Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Co-Diagnostics (OTCPK:CODX) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $38.25 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,196.61% from the latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Diagnostics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODX is 0.00%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.42% to 5,751K shares. The put/call ratio of CODX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 62.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisory Group holds 1,182K shares representing 58.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 868K shares representing 42.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 88.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 21.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 15.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

