CO-DIAGNOSTIC Earnings Preview: Recent $CODX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CO-DIAGNOSTIC ($CODX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $382,500 and earnings of -$0.35 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CODX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CO-DIAGNOSTIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of CO-DIAGNOSTIC stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE ADVISORY GROUP LLC added 1,181,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $886,224
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 71,556 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,667
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 28,357 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,267
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 24,236 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,177
- TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,000
- PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC removed 19,803 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,753
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 18,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,603
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.