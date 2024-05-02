CNXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.81, changing hands as low as $57.90 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.135 per share, with $70.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.49.

